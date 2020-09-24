Daily COVID-19 Increase Remains over 100 for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea remained over 100 for the second straight day, amid a continued spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 125 additional people tested positive, raising the country's accumulated total to 23-thousand-341.The daily increase surged by 15 from 110 reported the previous day, after posting double digits for three consecutive days from Sunday to Tuesday this week.Of the new cases, 110 were local infections, which climbed back to triple digits after staying below 100 since Sunday.Ninety-two of the local infections were in the capital region amid new sporadic clusters, including six linked to a grocery store in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo district being confirmed as of noon Wednesday.Previous clusters are also expanding, with 41 in connection to an apartment complex in Seoul's Gangnam district testing positive, and another 38 at a nursing facility in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.