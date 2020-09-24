S. Korea Condemns Shooting Death of Gov’t Employee by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed strong regret regarding the recent shooting death of a missing South Korean official by North Korea near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it confirmed through analyses of various intelligence that the North shot and killed the official whom it found in Northern waters and then burned the body.The ministry strongly condemned what it called "an atrocity," calling for an explanation from Pyongyang and punishment of those held accountable.Seoul issued a stern warning that the North would be held solely responsible for what happened.According to military authorities, the 47-year-old official, who was affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, went missing in waters two kilometers south of Yeonpyeong Island on Monday.The military learned through intelligence the following day that the missing person was found in North Korean waters, but revealed the incident to local media outlets on Wednesday afternoon without confirming whether he was still alive.