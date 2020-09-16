PPP Lambasts Delayed Announcement of Killing of Gov't Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) on Thursday lambasted the government's delayed announcement of the fatal shooting of a South Korean government employee by North Korea near the western border island of Yeonpyeong earlier this week.In a statement, PPP spokesperson Bae June-young cast doubt on the timing of the announcement, especially as the government waited until after President Moon Jae-in's United Nations General Assembly speech.​The military learned through intelligence on Tuesday that the missing person was found in North Korean waters, but revealed the incident to local media outlets on Wednesday afternoon. It also confirmed his death only after local media reports.The spokesperson said one cannot help but suspect the government prioritized its proposed declaration of a formal end to the Korean War without the North's promise of denuclearization over the life of one of its citizens.The main opposition then urged the presidential office to immediately convene the National Security Council(NSC) to seek countermeasures.PPP interim chief Kim Chong-in criticized the government for failing to utilize the inter-Korean hotline.Comparing the incident to the 2008 shooting death of a South Korean tourist by a North Korean soldier at Mount Geumgang, PPP Rep. Chung Jin-suk called for the truth to be revealed through a thorough investigation.