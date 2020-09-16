Menu Content

Top Court Upholds Prison Terms for Disgraced Singers in Gang Rape Case

Write: 2020-09-24 12:25:22Update: 2020-09-24 15:35:14

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's prison sentences for Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon, two South Korean singers convicted of rape and other crimes.

The top court affirmed the five-year and two-and-a-half-year prison terms ordered by an appeals court in May for Jung and Choi, respectively, on multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Jung, a former singer and TV personality, and Choi, a former member of boy band FT Island, originally received prison terms of six and five years, respectively, from a Seoul district court last November.

The Seoul High Court, however, reduced the terms for various reasons, including Choi reaching a settlement with a victim.

Both men were convicted of gang raping women at parties in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, in January 2016, and Daegu in March of the same year, along with other members of a mobile chat room.
 
Jung was additionally indicted on charges of secretly filming his sexual encounters with women and sharing the footage in the mobile chat room.
