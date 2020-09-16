Moon Holds 1st Phone Conversation with New Japanese PM Suga

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke on the phone for the first time since Suga took office last week, with the two leaders agreeing to cooperate in countering the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Thursday, following the phone conversation, Suga told reporters he requested that Seoul resolve the issue of South Korean court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Emphasizing that the two countries are mutually important neighbors in regional security cooperation, Suga stressed that the difficult situation surrounding bilateral relations must not be neglected.In a prior letter congratulating Suga for taking office, Moon proposed the two sides work toward further developing their ties, to which Suga expressed hope for them to overcome difficulties in building future-oriented, two-way relations.The phone call was the first direct conversation between the leaders of the two countries since Moon met with Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with China in December last year.It was also Suga's first phone conversation with the leader of a neighboring country since he took office.