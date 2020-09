Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will announce on Friday detailed measures for heightened quarantine during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.Son Young-rae, a senior official at the Health Ministry, said on Thursday that the measures will outline social distancing for the special quarantine period from September 28 to October 11.The quarantine period will start before the five-day Chuseok holiday begins on September 30 and run through the week after the holiday.Authorities had earlier advised the public to minimize travel during the holiday to avoid further spread of COVID-19 by postponing visits to hometowns.But as the mass movement of people is still expected, the government will likely heighten distancing from the current Level Two.