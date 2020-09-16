Asiana to Offer 2-hr Sightseeing Tour Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Asiana Airlines will offer next month sightseeing tours on its Airbus A380 aircraft, which have been grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The nation’s second-largest airliner said Thursday that the flights will depart from Incheon International Airport at 11 a.m. and fly over Gangneung, Pohang, Gimhae and Jeju before returning to Incheon two hours later.The tour will only be offered for two days, October 24 and 25.In line with quarantine guidelines, Asiana will seat one passenger in rows that accommodate two people and two passengers in rows that accommodate up to four. As a result, the airliner will only be using 310 out of a total 495 seats.Asiana plans to offer various benefits for passengers, including an in-flight meal, discount coupons for domestic flights and mileage.Asiana has a total of six A380 planes but have suspended their operations since March due to COVID-19.