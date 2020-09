Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says it currently has no way to contact North Korea with regard to a South Korean fisheries official who was shot dead by North Korean soldiers near the inter-Korean maritime border.A ministry official made the observation on Thursday after being asked if Seoul has heard from the North or plans to contact the North regarding the issue.The official said Seoul has not received any word from Pyongyang on the matter.Earlier in June, the North cut off all communication lines with the South and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong, blaming Seoul for anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns carried out by defector-led civic groups in the South.