Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon blasted North Korea for the death of an unarmed South Korean civil servant, saying such a brutal act can never be tolerated.Lee made the remarks Thursday in a written brief after receiving a report on the matter from the Defense Ministry.According to the report, a fisheries official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, went missing on Monday but was found Tuesday in North Korean waters where he was killed and burned by North Korean soldiers.Lee said this incident goes directly against the Panmunjeom Declaration between the leaders of South and North Korea and dashes hopes for lasting peace on the peninsula.He demanded an apology and stern punishment for those responsible.