Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has expressed its full support for South Korea's position regarding the alleged killing of a South Korean official by North Korea.A spokesperson of the department said on Thursday that the U.S. fully supports its ally's condemnation of this act and Seoul's call for a full explanation from North Korea.The spokesperson issued the position in response to an inquiry by KBS and other media outlets regarding the killing of a South Korean fisheries official in the North Korean waters.Seoul earlier said that North Korea shot and killed the official earlier this week and also set his body on fire.The remark came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed deep regrets, calling it a "shocking incident that cannot be tolerated for any reason."