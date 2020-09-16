S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Falls Sharply in September

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment fell sharply this month due to the economic fallout of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came to 79-point-four for September, down eight-point-eight points from a month earlier.The reading marks the first on-month drop since April after rising for four straight months.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The central bank said consumer sentiment declined in September as the outlook for the economy and households' financial conditions worsened amid the resurgence in virus cases and the enhanced social distancing rules.A subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices, which is not factored into the consumer sentiment index, came to 117 in September, plunging eight points from the previous month.