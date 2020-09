Photo : KBS News

U.S. intelligence authorities have reportedly captured images of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) at the Sinpo shipyard in North Korea.KBS has learned that the U.S. secured the satellite images of the SLBM and submersible launcher on Wednesday through intelligence assets and conveyed them to South Korea.It is the first time a North Korean SLBM under development was captured by a U.S. reconnaissance satellite.As the photos were not released to the public, it is unknown whether the U.S. captured the missile being transported on the ground or to a submarine.South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are reportedly assessing that North Korea is unlikely to launch the SLBM before October 10, the anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party.