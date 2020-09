Photo : YONHAP News

A non-governmental organization in the U.S. has condemned North Korea for the recent killing of a South Korean official in the North's waters.The Committee for Human Rights in North Korea issued a statement on Thursday, saying there is no other state that has cruelly taken an innocent life and burned the body to “prevent” COVID-19.The organization stressed that North Korean human rights are not solely a North Korean issue, but a Korean issue, affecting Koreans living in the North and in the South.Calling North Korean human rights a "global issue," the group said without human rights, there is no peace and that peace devoid of human rights would place all Koreans and many others in grave danger.