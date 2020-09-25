S. Korea Reports 114 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea marked the third day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 114 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12 a.m. Friday, raising the accumulated total to 23-thousand-455.Daily infections snapped back to more than 100 on Wednesday after posting double digits for three consecutive days from Sunday to Tuesday.Out of the new cases, 95 were community infections, while the remaining 19 were imported.Of domestic cases, 83 were from the greater Seoul area, including 56 in the capital city, 26 in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon.As of noon Thursday, infections related to the Severance Hospital in Seoul rose to 58 while infections connected to a residential and commercial complex in Seoul’s Gangnam district surged to 43.Outside of Seoul, a cluster related to a mental health facility in Goyang City in Gyeonggi Province climbed to 39.Meanwhile, the number of virus-related deaths rose by two to 395.