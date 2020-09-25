Moon Inspects Commando Special Ops after N. Korean Killing of S. Korean Citizen

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in said the government and military will sternly respond to any act that threatens the lives and safety of the South Korean people while boosting vigilance and preparedness. This was likely in response to the shooting death of a South Korean civil servant by North Korea earlier this week. Moon made the remarks on Friday during a ceremony marking the nation’s 72nd Armed Forces Day at the Special Warfare Command in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: 72nd Armed Forces Day celebration (Sept. 25 / Special Warfare Command, Icheon)]President Moon Jae-in hosted the 72nd Armed Forces Day celebration on Friday at the nation's Special Warfare Command near Seoul.With special operators demonstrating their close combat tactics, the commander in chief pledged to protect citizens against any threat.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"We can only establish, protect and promote peace if we build a strong defense readiness that no one can challenge. I promise that the government and the military will strengthen vigilance and readiness and sternly deal with any threat to the lives and safety of the people."The presidential office is said to have modified Moon's speech at the last minute in the wake of the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official in North Korean waters.Without specifying North Korea, Moon in his 15-minute speech focused on presenting a future vision for the nation’s military with F-35 fighters and other state of the art weapon systems on display.Moon is facing criticism for his call for a Korean War-ending declaration in his video speech for this year's UN General Assembly, which was presented earlier this week despite military intelligence pointing to the North's killing of the South Korean citizen.At a virtual forum hosted by the Asia Society on Friday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was asked about Moon's call for a peace treaty.She said while Seoul's goodwill and patience run thin after the North's killing of a South Korean citizen, "peaceful engagement" must be maintained in the long run.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.