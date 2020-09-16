Police Vow to Mobilize All Means to Block Rallies on Oct. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

Police vowed to block conservative groups' planned anti-government rallies in central Seoul next week through a three-layered checkpoint system, as part of COVID-19 quarantine measures.At a meeting with officials on Friday, National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong said he plans to fully exercise his authority as permitted by law to block the illegal rallies scheduled for National Foundation Day on October 3.Checkpoints will be set up along Seoul's border with other regions, on bridges over the Han River, and within downtown Seoul to restrict entry by rally participants.Those who engage in illegal acts, including violence, in refusing to cooperate with authorities' dispersion order will be arrested on sight.Participants who rally inside their vehicles will also be arrested or fined, while their driver's licenses will be suspended or revoked, and vehicles towed.