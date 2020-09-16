38 North: N. Korea's Punggye-ri Nuclear Testing Site Damaged from Recent Typhoons

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. website specializing in North Korea analysis says there is evidence of significant damage to the North's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site from recent typhoons.Citing commercial satellite imagery from September 17, 38 North said on Thursday that the streambeds in the area, which were severely scoured, have significantly widened their paths, destroying bridges and several sections of the road at the facility.The main road leading to the test portals has been damaged, restricting any vehicle access, while the access road connecting the Main Administrative Support Area with the East Portal area has been severed by a small landslide.The buildings within the Main Administrative Support Area, however, appeared to be intact, and there is no evidence to suggest that the flooding had any direct impact on any of the test tunnels.The website said there is no evidence yet of efforts to repair the roads to regain access to the site.