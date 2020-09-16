Japan's FM Says Moon-Suga Phone Call Offered Chance for

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that phone talks held between the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Thursday offered an opportunity for a "good exchange of opinions."In a press conference, Motegi expressed hope that the conversation can serve to resolve bilateral issues such as the compensation of wartime forced labor.He said South Korea is Japan's very important neighbor, meaning cooperation between the two sides and also with the United States is critical to regional stability and addressing North Korea.The top diplomat said neighboring countries are bound to have pending concerns, and President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were united in their call to continue bilateral dialogue to resolve issues between Seoul and Tokyo.Motegi's remarks focused on underlining communication and cooperation as the ways to resolve the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.On the possibility of improving ties under the new prime minister, Motegi said not all aspects of Korea-Japan ties were bad during the Shinzo Abe administration. He continued that they cooperated in various areas such as North Korea.