Moon, Putin Exchange Letters to Mark 30th Anniversary of Seoul-Moscow Ties

Photo : KBS News

The leaders of South Korea and Russia have exchanged letters marking the 30th anniversary of their official relations.According to the South Korean presidential office on Friday, Moon assessed the level of progress in bilateral relations in various areas including politics, the economy, culture and personnel exchanges since the two countries formed diplomatic ties on September 30, 1990.He expected bilateral cooperation to further expand into future industries, including science and technology and healthcare.Moon also hoped the so-called "nine-bridge" projects will progress further, while close bilateral communication and cooperation will continue for peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula. The nine-bridge projects, which are being pursued as part of Seoul’s New Northern Policy, seek cooperation in nine specific areas between South Korea and Russia, including natural gas and railroads.The South Korean president also hoped the Russian leader could visit South Korea after the COVID-19 epidemic eases.Putin praised substantial and extensive developments in Seoul-Moscow ties and expressed confidence that their reciprocal partnership will deepen for stability and security of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.The Russian leader also expressed hopes of realizing planned anniversary events amid the protracted pandemic.