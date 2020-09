Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said that Seoul will continue to investigate the facts related to the fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries officials by North Korea as accounts of the incident differ between the two Koreas.Cheong Wa Dae added that surveillance and patrols will be strengthened on the west sea to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.The top office on Friday convened a meeting of the National Security Council to determine these measures, according to its media release on Saturday.The meeting was held to analyze the difference between South Korean intelligence and North Korea's official explanation of the latest incident.South Korea will also demand that North Korea further investigate the killing and, if necessary, request a joint probe.