The national exam to recruit Grave Seven civil servants was held at 80 testing sites across the country on Saturday.The exam, which was originally scheduled for August 22, was delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in August.This year, a total of 34-thousand-703 test takers applied to take the highly competitive exam. The government plans to hire 755 of them.The Ministry of Personnel Management put in place stronger quarantine measures under the Level Two social distancing guidelines.The number of test takers is limited to 20 per room and everyone is required to wear masks. Those who show respiratory symptoms are given a separate space where they can take the test.