Ramyeon Exports Up 37% This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports of Korean instant ramyeon have sharply increased this year.According to industry data and the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, ramyeon exports in the first eight months jumped 36-point-seven percent year-on-year to 405 million dollars.The figure has more than doubled over five years between 2014 and last year.By country, shipments to China, the biggest importer, increased 45 percent from January to August to top 105 million dollars.During the same period, exports to the U.S. also rose 56 percent and to Japan by 48 percent.Ramyeon exports to Southeast Asia are also on a rapid rise thanks to the Korean Wave phenomenon known as Hallyu.The Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation said that Korean ramyeon became a cultural icon owing to the popularity of the Korean film "Parasite" early this year and also amid the prolonged pandemic, affordable instant noodles with a long shelf life are once again attracting global attention.