S. Korea Reports 95 New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Top 400

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained below 100 for the second consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that 95 new cases were reported throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated total to 23-thousand-611.The daily figure rose by 34 from Saturday to reach nearly100 although it remained below 100 for two straight days. Virus risks remain high amid outbreaks of new clusters at offices, nurseries and daycare facilities in the greater Seoul area, and the ratio of untraceable cases reaching nearly 25 percent.Of the new cases, 73 were community infections, while the remaining 22 were imported.Out of the 73 domestic cases, 60 were from the capital region, including 33 from Seoul, 18 from Gyeonggi Province and nine from Incheon. The number of cases in the metro region rose by 21 from the previous day.Of the 22 imported cases, eleven were detected upon arrival at quarantine checkpoints at airports or ports, while the other eleven tested positive during self-isolation.The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by two to 401.