Politics

Top Envoy Says He will Discuss Death of S. Korean with Biegun

Write: 2020-09-27 13:06:16Update: 2020-09-27 14:07:30

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy said on Sunday that he will discuss the recent death of a South Korean official in North Korean waters during planned talks with his United States counterpart.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for a four-day visit to Washington.

During the trip, Lee will meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea.

Lee said that Biegun and he will discuss all the issues related to the Korean Peninsula, adding that they will closely discuss how to manage the current situation stably and thus make progress in realizing the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and a lasting peace in the region.

Regarding the so-called "October surprise" summit between the United States and North Korea ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, Lee said that he would not make any predictions, but preparations should include every possibility.
