S. Korea Enforces Quarantine Measures for Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has enforced a series of measures during a special quarantine period for the Chuseok holiday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The special quarantine period started on Monday, two days before the five-day holiday, and will run for two weeks until October 11.Most of the rules under Level Two social distancing will remain in place during the period, along with a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people indoors and 100 or more outdoors.The government will enforce tougher quarantine measures for restaurants, coffee shops and movie theaters in the greater Seoul area during the period, requiring them to keep space between seats and limit the number of customers.Professional sports games will continue to be played without spectators, while eleven types of high-risk facilities, including clubs, bars and buffets, will be closed for two weeks.Violators will face a fine of up to three million won in accordance with infectious disease prevention laws, as well as indemnity claims should anyone linked to an event or a business test positive for COVID-19.