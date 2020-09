Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported over 400 deaths from COVID-19 and 20 percent of them were reported this month.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Monday that about 80 coronavirus patients lost their lives this month alone as many of the confirmed cases are elderly people.As of Monday, the country's virus-related death toll stood at 406.The minister expressed concerns about the steady increase in the number of deaths. He said the daily virus cases are showing signs of slowing down, but called for citizens' cooperation in the government's quarantine efforts for the Chuseok holiday to contain the spread of the virus.The government started enforcing a series of measures during a special quarantine period that will continue until October 11.