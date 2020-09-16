Expressway Rest Stop Restaurants to Offer Take-out Only from Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Tuesday, people will only be allowed to order take-out at expressway rest stops to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Korea Expressway Corporation said Monday that for six days including the five-day Chuseok holiday through Sunday, restaurants at all expressway rest stops will be prohibited from serving food and will only be allowed to provide take-out services.Depending on management conditions, the corporation will have some rest stops distinguish entry and exit points and have employees conduct temperature checks in front of stores and restrooms inside the stops.The corporation will also compile visitor logs in various manners, including manually and through a QR code-based electronic entry system. It will also introduce a check-in system via phone in which people can log their visits by calling a temporary phone number registered to the rest stop they are visiting.The corporation also said it will be collecting highway tolls as usual during Chuseok in line with the government’s decision not to exempt tolls during the holiday in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.The government estimates that some 27-point-six million people will visit their hometowns during the holiday this year, down roughly 30 percent from last year.