Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

PM Chung Calls for Prompt Inter-Korean Probe into Shooting Death

Write: 2020-09-28 12:53:33Update: 2020-09-28 13:12:03

PM Chung Calls for Prompt Inter-Korean Probe into Shooting Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for the speedy initiation of an inter-Korean investigation into the recent shooting death of a South Korean official by North Korean troops.

During a local radio interview on Monday, Chung said the truth should be revealed as soon as possible so that the incident, which he said "poured cold water" on efforts to improve cross-border ties, doesn't aggravate tension.

Chung's remarks came a day after South Korea's presidential office proposed the joint investigation to the North.

The prime minister also called for the restoration of communication channels between the two sides, including their military hotline, saying that the two Koreas have no other choice but to foster peace through dialogue.

Regarding some conservative groups' planned anti-government rallies this weekend, Chung said the people's constitutional right to protest "isn't any more important than people's lives and safety."

On Sunday, Chung warned of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal demonstrations on National Foundation Day on Saturday as part of COVID-19 quarantine, saying the participants will be arrested on sight.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >