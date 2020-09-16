Gov't Reiterates Zero Tolerance Warning against Oct. 3 Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reiterated its warning of zero tolerance against those who participate in anti-government rallies in central Seoul this weekend, in violation of the government's quarantine regulations.According to the National Police Agency on Monday, it has notified organizers of 137 rallies scheduled for National Foundation Day on Saturday of a government ban as they involve a gathering of ten people or more.The police plan to ban additional rallies that are expected to involve at least ten people, as well as demonstrations inside vehicles in violation of relevant laws.The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to actively deliver the government's position should any of the organizers seek a court injunction on the ban.Authorities will issue a dispersion order against those who proceed with illegal rallies and should they refuse, arrest them on sight.Legal action will be taken against rally participants, including filing for indemnity claims upon the report of a confirmed COVID-19 patient.