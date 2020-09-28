Moon Extends Condolences over Death of Fisheries Official

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed his condolences over the death of a South Korean civil servant shot dead by North Korean troops last week in the West Sea.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"It was a very regrettable and tragic incident. It should not have happened even despite the division [of the two Koreas]. Regardless of how the victim ended up at North Korean waters, I would like to express deep condolences and offer consolation to the deeply saddened, remaining family members. I can imagine how the Korean public is shocked and enraged as well. Regardless of how it happened, the government is very sorry as its duty calls for safeguarding the public's lives and safety."In his weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, Moon promised that the government will enhance its obligation to protect the lives of citizens, prevent such a tragedy from happening again and value the importance of national security and peace.President Moon voiced hope that the tragic event will eventually turn into an opportunity for the two Koreas to resume dialogue and cooperation and advance relations.He also took note of the swift apology issued by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying it's highly unusual and unprecedented. Also, it reflects Kim's intention to avoid a breakdown in inter-Korean ties, Moon said.The South Korean leader stressed the need to get to the bottom of the incident and jointly explore substantive ways to prevent a recurrence.He said it's most regrettable that the inter-Korean military hotline has been cut off and reiterated the call for North Korea to restore the channel.