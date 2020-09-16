Justice Minister Responds to Prosecution's Decision to Drop Graft Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Monday reiterated her stance against the main opposition People Power Party after the prosecution dropped graft charges brought against her and her son by the conservative party.In a statement announced by the Justice Ministry spokesperson, Choo called the suspicions politically motivated, groundless and reckless. She also apologized to the public for causing concerns nonetheless.With the prosecution’s conclusion, Choo said she hopes the political circle will shift its focus from unnecessary political conflict to prosecution reforms and the public's livelihood.She also vowed full-fledged efforts to complete prosecution reforms, including the reassigning of investigative rights among law-enforcement authorities and launching an independent body to exclusively investigate corruption among senior public officials.Earlier in the day, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office announced its decision not to indict four people, including Choo and her son, over allegations that he received unwarranted favors while serving his mandatory military service in 2017.