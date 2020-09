Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms' business sentiment fell for the first time in five months in September due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in August.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries came to 64 for the month, down two points from the previous month.The index had risen for four straight months since it marked 51 in April, but the rising streak snapped after five months due to a spike in COVID-19 cases last month and enhanced social distancing.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index for manufacturers gained two points on-month to 68 in September, while the BSI for non-manufacturers, which includes restaurants, wholesale and retail businesses, slipped four points to 62.