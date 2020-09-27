Moon, Putin Hold Phone Talks ahead of 30th Anniversary of Seoul-Moscow Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held talks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing that during the 35-minute talks, President Moon proposed the two nations further develop their "friendly and cooperative" relations in a more mutually beneficial and forward-looking way.Moon asked Russia to join the International Vaccine Institute, based in Seoul, and Putin promised to take the issue into “consideration” through health authorities.The spokesperson said the two leaders also exchanged opinions on the Korean Peninsula’s security situation.President Moon reportedly told Putin that his government will continue efforts for the complete denuclearization of North Korea and establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula despite difficult conditions. Moon then requested Russia's constructive role and support.In response, Putin reportedly said he took note of the Moon administration's efforts for the normalization of inter-Korean relations and hoped for the resumption of dialogue by the relevant parties.Putin added that Moscow is ready to continue cooperation on efforts to promote peace on the peninsula.