S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 0.9% in August

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's industrial output fell in August for the first time in three months due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the nation's overall industrial production dropped point-nine percent on-month in August.The industrial output, which shrank one-point-two percent in May, rebounded to a growth of four-point-one percent in June and point-one percent in July, but declined again last month.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries dropped point-seven percent from a month earlier. Service sector output also slipped one percent on-month to post the first drop since March.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, increased three percent from a month earlier. Facility investment fell four-point-four percent on-month in August.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, rose point-four points on-month in August, rising for the third straight month.The leading composite index, which forecasts future economic performance in business cycles, also gained point-six points.