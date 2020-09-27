S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 50 for First Time since Early August

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below 50 for the first time in 49 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday that 38 new cases were reported throughout Monday, raising the accumulated total to 23-thousand-699.The daily number remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day since Saturday and dropped below 50 for the first time since August 11, when it marked 34.However, quarantine authorities remain alert with continued reports of new infections from old clusters and outbreaks of new clusters ahead of the Chuseok holiday.Of the new cases, 23 were community infections, while the remaining 15 were imported.Out of the 23 local cases, 17 came from the capital region, including eleven from Seoul and six from Gyeonggi Province. The daily figure for the greater Seoul area fell below 20 for the first time since August 11, when it marked 13.The number of virus-related deaths rose by one to 407.