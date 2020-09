Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations panel of experts said on Monday that a North Korean arms company is still operating in Iran in possible violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions.The council's North Korea sanctions committee unveiled a report by its panel of experts, singling out the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation or KOMID.KOMID, North Korea's primary arms dealer and main exporter of equipment related to ballistic missiles and conventional weapons, has been subject to UN Security Council sanctions since 2009.The UN panel said in its report that despite the sanctions, two officials from the firm were still in Iran at the start of this year.The panel also assessed that the communist state may have developed "miniaturized nuclear devices" that can fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles.