S. Koreans Opt Not to Visit Hometowns to Prevent Infections during Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Chuseok is normally a time of traffic-packed expressways and tens of millions traveling to their hometowns. However, with the government urging people to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many South Koreans are choosing to follow this advice and make the best of the holiday with their immediate families.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean quarantine authorities are calling for caution against COVID-19 during the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday beginning Wednesday.Massive traffic jams usually take place annually during the thanksgiving celebrations but many South Koreans this year are choosing not to travel to their hometowns in an effort to protect themselves and elderly members of their families during the pandemic.Eighty-three-year-old Mr. Shin Dae-sik is one of them. He is worried about his 95-year-old sister-in-law.[Sound bite: Shin Dae-sik - 83-year-old local resident (Korean/English translation)]"Normally, 15 people including my four brothers and their families gather at the eldest brother's house [on Chuseok Thanksgiving Day]. But we have a 95-year-old sister-in-law at my brother's house, so we think we should not gather this time. The government's holiday advice is asking us not to gather for the sake of elderly people. It's not intended to keep us from seeing our parents."Mr. Cho Han-il, 70, says it is unfortunate but thankfully he can use video calls.[Sound bite: Cho Han-il - 70-year-old local resident (Korean/English translation)]"We are living in such a good time. Even if you can't physically visit your parents, you can still see them through video calls and send them some pocket money. It's a pity to see parents who wait for their children who live remotely to visit their hometown twice a year, but there's no other option right now."Young office worker Kim Jin-woo and housewife Kim Nam-kyung agree with the government's advice not to travel.[Sound bite: Kim Jin-woo - office worker (Korean/English translation)]"I think it's right for everyone to be cautious and careful. I don't think negatively about the government's advice [to stay home during the upcoming holidays] as it is to prevent the spread of the virus."[Sound bite: Kim Nam-kyung - housewife (Korean/English translation)]"Though it can be disappointing for many, I think it is right to refrain from travelling or visiting families who live far away and spend your holidays with your closest family members."During the current two-week special quarantine period before and after the five-day holiday, the government is making sure that seasonal festivities will not lead to cluster infections.Nightclubs, bars, indoor gyms and other high-risk establishments are not allowed to operate in the Seoul metro area during the holiday period. Restaurants and franchise coffee shops will need to keep a certain distance between seats.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.