UNHCR Criticizes Forcible Discharge of Officer after Gender Reassignment

Photo : YONHAP News

A panel of experts with the United Nations Human Rights Council says the South Korean Army's decision to forcibly discharge a former noncommissioned officer after gender reassignment surgery is in violation of international human rights laws.In a letter to the South Korean government in late July, the human rights experts criticized the Army's decision for violating international laws that ban discrimination based on sexual identity.The experts cast concerns over the possible threats to former officer Byun Hee-soo's job stability and livelihood amid a prolonged legal dispute between Byun and the Army.The letter came in response to a petition submitted to the UN in April by the Military Human Rights Center. The South Korean government reportedly delivered its position to the UN on Monday.In January, the Army discharged Byun citing mental and physical disabilities, after a military medical team declared her "handicapped." Byun has since launched an administrative suit against the decision.