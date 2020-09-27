Menu Content

FM Kang, Dominic Raab Hold 5th S. Korea-Britain Strategic Dialogue

Write: 2020-09-29 14:59:28Update: 2020-09-29 15:49:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sat down with her British counterpart Dominic Raab in Seoul on Tuesday for the fifth South Korea-Britain Strategic Dialogue. 

During the talks, Kang discussed key issues regarding the region and explained Seoul’s efforts toward realizing complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

Kang and Raab also shared views on ways to cooperate on COVID-19, advancing bilateral ties following Brexit and key issues related to the summit for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, known as P4G.

Raab, who’s visiting South Korea for the first time since taking office in July of last year, told Kang he hopes Britain and South Korea will work closely on climate change, security threats and developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

South Korea and Britain launched the foreign ministerial strategic dialogue platform in 2014 to boost cooperation on bilateral ties and key regional and global issues.
