Photo : YONHAP News

The elder brother of the fisheries official who was shot and killed by North Korean troops near a western border island last week has called on the Korea Coast Guard(KCG) to apologize for concluding that his brother was trying to defect to North Korea.Speaking to local reporters ahead of speaking to foreign journalists on Tuesday, Lee Rae-jin said the KCG unilaterally concluded that his brother was trying to defect without conducting an on-site probe and simulation.When speaking to foreign journalists, Lee said he cannot help but ask what South Korea was doing when his brother went missing and ended up drifting toward North Korean waters while carrying out his duties.Lee also called on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to return his brother.