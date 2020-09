Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed utter regret regarding the recent placing in Berlin of a statue symbolizing Korean women subjected to wartime sexual slavery by the Japanese military.On Tuesday, Kato said in a regular press briefing that he is aware of the unveiling ceremony of the statue and pointed out that this is incompatible with Tokyo's existing position on the matter.The secretary, who serves as government spokesperson, said Tokyo will contact authorities and work to have the statue removed.On Monday, the Berlin-based civic group Korea Verband organized an unveiling ceremony for the statue at the intersection of Birkenstrasse and Bremer Strasse in Berlin's central Mitte district.