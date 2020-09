Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea said it issued a net five-point-15 trillion won to financial institutions during the ten working days from September 16.The monetary issuance prior to Chuseok marks a decrease of half a percentage point from last year.This decrease is attributed to the expected decline in the number of homebound travelers due to COVID-19 and the prior execution of reserve funds during the first half of the year.The bulk of the money issuance focused on Jeju and Gangwon provinces, which are well-known holiday destinations.