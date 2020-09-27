Moon to Mark Chuseok at Top Office amid COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to spend the Chuseok holiday at Cheong Wa Dae.The top office on Tuesday revealed the president's Chuseok plan, explaining it is in line with the government's advice on the public to refrain from traveling before and during the five-day-long period to help prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.Moon's decision also came following the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea over which Seoul is calling for a joint investigation with Pyongyang.Moon marked the national holiday at the presidential office in his first year in office in 2017. He visited the U.S. during the next Chuseok holiday in 2018 to attend the UN General Assembly and traveled to the nation's southeastern area last Chuseok to meet his mother and stay at his private residence.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and other senior presidential secretaries will also reportedly stay at home during the upcoming Chuseok without traveling to their hometowns.