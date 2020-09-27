Prosecution to Transfer More Investigative Power to Police from Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet on Tuesday passed legislation aimed at striking a balance between the prosecution and the police.An enforcement ordinance of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Criminal Procedure Code, which defines the scope of investigations by prosecutors, is now set to take effect from January first of next year.Under the ordinance, the prosecution will be entitled to direct investigations in cases involving director-level or higher public officials or bribery worth at least 30 million won.They will also lead investigations of crimes including fraud, embezzlement, misappropriation when the sum in question is 500 million won or more.The measure is expected to provide police with more autonomy in investigations but prosecutors will still keep their power in check by calling for a supplementary investigation or a re-investigation. Requests for a re-investigation, however, will be limited to just one.To ensure no breach of human rights in the investigation process, the ordinance also stipulates restrictions on nighttime questionings and guarantees legal assistance by lawyers.