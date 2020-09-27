Court Upholds Police Ban on Political Rallies Planned for Oct. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

The court has rejected a request by conservative civic groups to suspend a police ban on anti-government rallies planned for this Saturday.The Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition raised by the "August 15 Special Response Committee," which also organized massive rallies on Liberation Day last month and faced public criticism for allegedly triggering a recent resurgence of COVID-19.The committee, consisting of leaders of conservative groups, had reported to authorities their plan to hold a rally of a thousand people on National Foundation Day this Saturday.Police rejected the request, however.A revised plan was also turned down, prompting them to seek an administrative suit and file a court injunction last Friday.Earlier, the Seoul Metropolitan Government extended its ban on assemblies of 10 or more people in the capital city and blocked rallies of all sizes in some crowded downtown areas until October 11 to help contain the pandemic.