Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office says it will continuously seek cooperation from nearby countries to secure information regarding the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea.The National Security Council(NSC) held a standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office Director Suh Hoon on Tuesday and discussed the issue.While offering their condolences for the slain official, the committee members agreed to continuously make efforts to establish the facts of the matter.They also vowed full-fledged efforts to examine ongoing joint missions to search for the official's body and to maintain maritime safety and a state of readiness.They also discussed measures to prevent South Korean nationals from going missing in border areas and swiftly address such cases if they happen.