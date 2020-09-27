S. Korea Adds 113 COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported an additonal 113 COVID-19 infections throughout Tuesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday announced the daily infection tally, raising the accumulated total to 23-thousand 812.Among the new infections, 93 were locally transmitted, while 20 came from overseas.Since reporting 61 infections throughout Friday last week, the daily figure had stayed below 100 for four days.During the ongoing two-week special quarantine period before and after the five-day long weekend, the government is making sure that the seasonal festivities will not lead to any mass gatherings.Shutdown orders will remain in place for eleven types of facilities deemed to carry high risk for infection in the capital region, including karaoke rooms and indoor gyms, while restaurants and franchise coffee shops will need to keep a certain distance between seats. Outside the capital area, one-week operation bans will be in place for five types of "high-risk" facilities, including clubs and bars.