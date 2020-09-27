Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden collided over the government's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak during the first presidential debate. Biden attacked Trump's purported failure to take masks seriously enough for the American public. Trump countered by claiming two million people would have died if Biden were president.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: 2020 US Presidential Debate (Cleveland, Ohio / Sept. 29, 2020)]Biden: "That's why I'm going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts and we're going to eliminate those tax taxes and make sure that we invest in the people who, in fact, need the help. People out there need help."Trump: "But why didn't you do it over the last 25 years?"Biden: "Because you weren't president screwing things up."Trump: "You were a senator..."Biden: "You're the worst president America has ever had, come on."Trump: "Let me just tell you Joe, I've done more, in 47 months. I've done more than you've done in 47 years, Joe. We've done things that you never even thought of, including fixing the broken military that you gave me, including taking care of the vets."American media outlets described the event "a night of chaos." President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted his Democratic rival Joe Biden prompting him at one point to tell the American president, “Will you shut up, man?”At the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump and Biden clashed especially over the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden]"You, you should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and get in your golf course and go in the Oval Office and bring together the Democrats, Republicans and fund what needs to be done now to save lives."[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"If we would've have listened to you, the country would have been left wide open. Millions of people would have died, not 200-thousand. And one person is too much. It's China's fault. It should have never happened. They stopped it from going in, but it was China's fault."Biden sought to remind the American public that Trump had recommended injecting bleach. Trump said he was being "sarcastic."In an interview with KBS World Korea24, Dr. Kim Joon-hyung, Chancellor of the Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy, suggested that if the election were held now, Biden is expected to secure an electoral college majority and Trump is seeing a narrower path to reelection.[Sound bite: Dr. Kim Joon-hyung - Chancellor, Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy (English)]"There can be a messy election result, and then there is a big possibility that President Trump cannot, would not accept the result if he loses. He said only chance Biden wins is a rigged election. The mail-in voting... they have to wait may be until one week or two weeks later. If it is a tight race, a tight election result, then that can be a problem.""For example, on the election date, if Biden leads [in a] landslide victory, then there won't be a problem. But the most problematic scenarios is if Trump wins on that day but [if the result is later] kind of reversed when you count the mail-in votes, then that cannot be accepted by President Trump."Trump and Biden will hold two more televised debates leading up to the vote on November 3 to discuss key topics, including foreign policy.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.