Politics

Park: S. Korea Has No Intention of Uniting with N. Korea by Absorption

Write: 2020-09-30 14:14:24Update: 2020-09-30 14:17:59

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug said South Korea wants lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, but has no intention of uniting with North Korea by absorption.

Park, who is on an official visit to Sweden this week, made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish Riksdag.

Referring to the recent shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean troops near a western border island, Park said the incident is evidence of instability on the peninsula under the 1953 Armistice Agreement.

Park then urged Pyongyang to have faith in President Moon Jae-in's suggested declaration of a formal end to the Korean War, as well as his proposal for an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting.

The speaker also put forth an end to war, establishment of a peace regime and the two Koreas' co-prosperity as three key principles in inter-Korean relations.
