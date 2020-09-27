Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Discuss Alliance Issues, Peninsula Security

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States will meet in Seoul next week to discuss key bilateral issues, including the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.In a press release on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Seoul next Wednesday and Thursday as part of his Asia tour, which also includes Japan and Mongolia.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to exchange views on Seoul-Washington relations, the situation on the peninsula, as well as regional and global issues when she meets Pompeo on Thursday.On the agenda at the ministerial meeting could be the allies' ongoing negotiations to renew their defense cost-sharing agreement, the recent shooting death of a South Korean official by North Korean troops, and the stalled denuclearization talks.Ahead of the November U.S. presidential election, Pompeo may seek Seoul's support and cooperation amid mounting Sino-U.S. tensions in the region.Pompeo will also attend the second foreign ministers' meeting of the "Quad" in Tokyo next Tuesday. "Quad" is a NATO-like multilateral structure that builds on the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue talks between Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.